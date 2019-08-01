A dog and three turtles were rescued, and one person received a minor burn in a Bay City house fire.
Crews were called to 713 S. Sheridan Street at around 3 p.m. on August 1.
When firefighters arrived, flames were showing, but they were able to quickly put the fire out and contain it to the living room.
Officials said one resident sustained a minor second-degree burn which was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
