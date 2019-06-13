Ann Arbor Police say that two teens that were considered “endangered runaways" have been found safe.
Jasmine Davis and James “Alex” Dupon, both 16, were last seen Sunday walking in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Police don't say when or where they were found, only that they are safe.
