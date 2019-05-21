Hunting deer in the city of Ann Arbor will continue as part of efforts to control the deer population.
During a meeting Monday night, City Council rejected an amendment that would have put a stop to the culling of deer.
The vote came after supporters and opponents of the hunts involving sharpshooters turned out to voice their opinions.
Backers of the hunts say the lethal efforts have cut down on deer destroying vegetation and helped curb crashes involving deer. Opponents say the hunts are disruptive, dangerous and aren't needed.
