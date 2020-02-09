An annual benefit concert and silent auction took place in Saginaw to support the Emmaus House for Women.
The Emmaus House focuses on women who need a little help getting back on track.
"This yearly fundraiser brings in most of our money that runs our program for the year," said Donna Clark, executive director of the Emmaus House. "We have seven houses and six vehicles and our ladies do not pay to stay at the Emmaus House so we provide all the food, shelter and costs."
The event took place at the First Presbyterian Church.
This is the sixth year of the event.
