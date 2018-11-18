The holiday spirit was on full display at the Midland Center for the Arts.
Attendees at the annual Holiday Festival admired the works of more than 60 artists, enjoyed local entertainment and were able to tour the museum.
“You can’t find these anywhere else like the mall,” said Emmy Mills with the Midland Center for the Arts. “That’s one of the biggest draws of the community, the new unique gifts.”
The Holiday Festival wrapped up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds from the fair benefit museum exhibitions, art, and science as well as other services.
