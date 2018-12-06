There is no debating the generosity of an anonymous donor at Michigan State University.
A former member of the MSU’s debate team has given the student group $1.5 million.
The donor wants to remain anonymous, but the money will be put to good use.
Ezra Serrins, an MSU sophomore, told the Lansing State Journal the money will ease the burden of the cost of travel to tournaments.
Serrins and his partner Lena Grossman qualified for the national tournament last year and finished second at Wayne State University in October at a regional tournament.
“We’re looking for a breakout in the national tourney,” said team director, Casey Harrigan.
Funds will also be used for scholarships.
