For the fifth year, anonymous donors are helping to brighten the holidays of some Huron County residents.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said this year the department has received $6,000 in cash or food gift certificates that they’re handing out to people or families who have experienced a hard year.
The hardships can include losing a loved one, losing a job, an extended illness, grandparents raising grandchildren, etc.
Some of the funds have also gone to non-profit organizations working to help people in similar situations.
Hanson said he works with local police agencies, clergy, school leaders, and other organizations to find recipients.
On average, the department has received about $4,000 a year.
Kelly said distribution normally takes until New Year’s Day because the deputies try to deliver the gifts unannounced and recipients aren’t always home.
