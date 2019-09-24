Another arrest has been made in the death of a 1-year-old Saginaw County boy.
Prosecutors say a woman is facing first-degree child abuse charges in connection to Darryn Mann's death.
The charges stem from an incident in July at a home in the 2800 block of N. Michigan in Carrollton Township in July.
Darryn's death has been ruled a homicide.
In July, police arrested Brandon Mannie - Darryn's mother's boyfriend.
Mannie has been charged with murder.
On Sept. 24, police arrested a woman in connection to Darryn's death.
TV5 will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.