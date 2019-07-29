Bear spotted in Midland County
Courtesy: Tammi Isaac Craig

Another bear sighting in Midland County.

Tammi Craig sent us pictures of her late-night visitor in the Hope area, that’s in Midland County.

She said at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, the bear knocked over her trash bin and went through the garbage at her home on Dublin Road.

She said the bear also tore down a bird feeder at her neighbor’s home.

It’s unclear if this is the same bear spotted last week also in Midland County.

