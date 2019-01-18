Electric car and solar panel maker Tesla plans to cut its staff by about 7 percent.
An email sent to employees today said the "road ahead is very difficult."
The memo on the company's website said Tesla Inc. hopes to post a "tiny profit" in the current quarter.
It said Tesla increased its staff by 30 percent last year but cannot support that many workers.
Tesla's stock price tumbled earlier this month after it cut vehicle prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures short of Wall Street estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.