Seems that we're making up for lost time this winter.
After the snow on Sunday, we're tracking the next chance at some accumulating snow for late Wednesday into Thursday.
While some of the data and model guidance is in good agreement at this point in the forecast, they're still certain variables that will need some fine tuning over the next 24-48 hours.
Here's a look at the current details of this winter system.
<< Snow >>
Behind this system, an arctic air mass will take over into Valentine's Day with some of the coldest air expected this season.
Highs are only expected to reach the teens on Friday. Low temperatures Thursday and Friday nights are projected to down down into the single digits.
Winds chills will be sub zero. Remember to protect yourself and layer up when outside for any long duration of time.
Stay tuned to the forecast all week as we fine tune the details on this upcoming winter system.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.