Another cougar sighting!
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared a trail camera image of a cougar from Sept. 22 near Saint Jacques in Delta County.
The DNR cougar team confirmed the sighting as the 41st verified cougar report since 2008.
Where this cougar was spotted is just about 11 miles from the 40th verified cougar report, which happened in mid-August.
