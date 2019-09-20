Another human case of the mosquito-borne virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, has been confirmed in Michigan.
The virus was found in an adult in Calhoun County.
So far this year, eight cases of EEE have been confirmed in residents of Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. That includes three deaths.
“The increasing geographic spread and increasing number of EEE cases in humans and animals indicate that the risk for EEE is ongoing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites until the first hard frost.”
The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has recently identified EEE in one animal each in Calhoun, Jackson, and Montcalm counties, the MDHHS said.
As of Sept. 20, EEE has been confirmed in 21 animals from 11 counties including Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.
The MDHHS is encouraging officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities that occur at or after dusk.
That recommendation is being made out of an abundance of caution to protect the public health and applies until the first hard frost of the year, the MDHHS said.
EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.
People younger than 15 and older than 50 are at the greatest risk of severe disease following infection.
Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.
Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.
The MDHHS recommends residents to do the following steps to avoid mosquito bites:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
