A new lawsuit was filed on behalf of the flood victims in Mid-Michigan on June 1.
Ven Johnson Law, PLC, and Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, announced the filing of the mass tort lawsuit.
"The defining difference between this legal filing and others for this tragedy which take a class action approach is that this mass tort filing allows individual property owners to be evaluated and compensated on the merits of their own situation, rather than as a 'cookie cutter' or one size-fits-all case," the law firms said in a press release.
The lawsuit was filed against Boyce Trust Hydro Property, LLC; co-trustees William D. Boyce Trust, Lee W. Mueller, Michael d’Avenas, Stephen B. Hultberg and JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Boyce Michigan LLC; and Edenville Hydro Property LLC.
“As a direct result of the defendants’ carelessness, negligence and willful indifference, our clients have suffered damages as well as anguish and mental anxiety,” said Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin. “We feel strongly that this mass tort approach is the most beneficial for each client because it allows them each to be treated and compensated individually, rather than lumping them all into a single class.”
At least four class action lawsuits were filed during the week of May 25 in regards to the recent floods in Mid-Michigan.
On Thursday, May 28, attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed two lawsuits on behalf of flood victims in Midland.
Both suits allege the owners of the dams and the state of Michigan were negligent in maintaining the dams, Fieger said in a press release.
The suits claim the failure of the dams and the subsequent flooding were a direct result of their negligence.
"The damage in this case certainly exceed a billion dollars. Most of the losses are uninsured. The citizens of Midland deserve justice, and I will get it for them. I am aware that several out of state law firms have come to Midland to offer their services. Midland citizens know me, they do not know them," Fieger said.
Liddle & Dubin, P.C., a law firm based in Detroit, also filed two lawsuits this week in regards to the recent flooding.
That firm said it seeks to represent all homeowners and businesses in the area who suffered property damage following the failure of the Edenville Dam.
One of the lawsuits alleges Attorney General Dana Nessel, as well as county and state officials, made decisions regarding the operation of the dam that caused the dam to fail.
"More specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Nessel and county officials intentionally increased water levels to dangerous levels just two weeks before the catastrophic flood in an effort to protect freshwater muscles and boating activity on Wixom Lake. This change was approved without any independent study or evaluation regarding the safety of the proposed increased levels," the firm said in a press release.
The second lawsuit was filed in Saginaw County against Midland County, Gladwin County, Four Lakes Task Force, and Four Lakes Operations Company, Inc.
The Royal Oak law firm Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni and Rivers also filed a lawsuit this week. You can read more about that here and here.
Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law P.C. filed a lawsuit last week. You can read more about that here.
Sauder Schelkopf also filed a lawsuit on behalf of individuals and entities that experienced damages from the floods.
“We look forward to holding the culpable parties accountable for this avoidable disaster that has left many families without homes and businesses vacant at a time when the entire nation is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Sauder, of Sauder Schelkopf.
Nessel previously said Michigan is not at fault.
“The state had nothing to do with these operations, had nothing to do with the failure we saw this past week that ultimately caused the dam to breach,” Nessel said.
EGLE previously said it is not commenting on the particulars of pending litigation, but provided the following statement:
“EGLE was handed regulatory authority for the Edenville Dam in October of 2018 after decades of failed efforts by federal regulators to get the dam’s owner to comply with federal safety standards. Once EGLE was handed responsibility, the agency began by receiving and reviewing decades worth of records and inspection reports that had been previously unavailable because they were protected under federal critical infrastructure laws. During the subsequent 18 months, EGLE:
- Completed an initial inspection of the structure that assessed its current condition (it did not assess its capacity to meet state safety standards)
- Reviewed decades of federal files, reports, recommendations, correspondence, inspection records, purchase agreements, streamflow data, etc.
- Maintained a constant dialogue with the owner and consultants to obtain information and analysis critical to determining the dam’s ability to meet state regulations
- Commissioned a comprehensive analysis of the dam’s structural integrity and ability to meet state safety rules that was to be completed in March of this year. That report was the critical step in determining whether the structure was capable of meeting the state standard for spillway flow….the method of relieving pressure on the dam. EGLE had not received that report at the time the dam failed.
The agency was in the process of determining whether the structure met state standards, particularly for the capacity of its spillway, which lets water out and relieves pressure on the dam. The in-depth consultant’s report expected in March was expected to confirm EGLE’s preliminary determination, and which point EGLE would have had enough data to demand and/or enforce improvements to the spillway. Moving forward with enforcement without the backing of the consultant’s report would have left the enforcement actions open to challenge – particularly if that report did not concur with EGLE’s preliminary findings – further delaying improvements."
