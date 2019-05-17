Another case of measles has been reported in Metro Detroit and the health department is urging people to monitor their health.
Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said an international traveler came to Michigan, exposing others to measles.
Exposure locations include Roseville Costco between 5 to 7 p.m. on May 11 and Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish in Sterling Heights between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 12.
The health department urges anyone who was in those areas during those times and aren’t vaccinated to check with their doctor.
The state measles county is 44.
Officials said this isn’t related to the recent outbreak in southeast Michigan.
