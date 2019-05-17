Vaccine

Across the country, counties are reporting measles cases: at least 206 in 11 states, per the latest count. On social media, platforms such as Facebook and YouTube are facing pressure to crack down on conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines. And on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are discussing what they're calling "a growing public health threat."

Another case of measles has been reported in Metro Detroit and the health department is urging people to monitor their health.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said an international traveler came to Michigan, exposing others to measles.

Exposure locations include Roseville Costco between 5 to 7 p.m. on May 11 and Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish in Sterling Heights between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 12.

The health department urges anyone who was in those areas during those times and aren’t vaccinated to check with their doctor.

The state measles county is 44.

Officials said this isn’t related to the recent outbreak in southeast Michigan.

