The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County.
The burn would occur along Willing Road between Swan Creek and Hart Roads, in James Township.
The plan is to burn off 25 acres of grasslands to improve wildlife habitat.
This operation is dependent on weather conditions and will only be conducted when the smoke can be directed away from the City of Saginaw.
