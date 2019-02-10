We just can't seem to catch a break.
Another active weather pattern looks to produce several chances for wintry weather this upcoming week. Let's focus on Tuesday.
We have Winter Weather Alerts in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check for the latest on your location here!
<<View our Winter Weather Alerts map here.>>
The timeline for this storm looks to be from late Monday night until early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will once again play a key role in determining who sees rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The track of the system will also play a role in who receives more or less precipitation.
Here's what we're thinking at this point in the forecast.
Snow moves into Mid-Michigan late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Everyone starts off as snow as temperatures look to remain in the 20s overnight into Tuesday morning.
Throughout Tuesday morning into the afternoon, "warmer air" will begin to spread farther north. Areas along I-69 including Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer who aren't under any Winter Weather Alerts look to experience a change over from snow to sleet and freezing rain. A period of just plain rain will be likely into Tuesday afternoon for this region.
Towards the Tri-Cities and into the Thumb, some mixing of sleet and freezing rain along with the snow will be likely as warmer air continues to spread north during the afternoon. It looks like all the precipitation in these areas looks to stay frozen.
North of the Bay look to stay primarily snow into the afternoon. Some brief mixing of sleet and freezing rain aren't out of the question but expect more snow in this region. Again, temperatures will play the key role for precipitation types.
As colder air moves in on the backside of the system into the evening and overnight hours, all types of precipitation look to eventually change back over to snow. Snow will last into the overnight hours and begin to dissipate into Wednesday morning.
Some pockets of drier air may allow there to be some breaks from the precipitation from time to time throughout the day on Tuesday. However, there will be plenty of moisture to work with this system. Don't think you're out of the woods if you catch a slight break in the action.
As far as snow and ice totals, these numbers are subjected to change with the variation in temperatures. However, we're building more confidence in these numbers as we draw closer to the event. Here's are latest thoughts.
Winds will also be a concern as well. Sustained winds will be anywhere from 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching more than 25 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern especially for areas looking to receive more snow. Visibility will be reduced with breezy conditions. Roads will be snow covered and travel will be slow going.
Stay with us as we continue to follow up on this upcoming storm. We're also watching for another potential winter storm Thursday night into Friday. Details on that to come later this week.
