Some of Flint’s greatest starts are coming together to help out the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint.
Led by boxing legend Anthony “the Dog” Dirrell, the group will be putting on a streaming video game tournament with the hope of raising much needed funds for the club.
“It has been very difficult on everyone. For a lot of the kids, the club is their special place. It’s a place that they come and they’re safe and interact with an adult that they have a strong bond with. So, to not have that stability every day, it has been pretty difficult,” said Tauzzair Robinson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint.
Growing up in Flint, Dirrell values the mission the club performs.
“I think the new generation definitely needs some guidance. And they are there to guide. And that’s for when I was born to the people that are under me were born to, and on and on. Like I say, it is a great honor to work with them,” Dirrell said.
The group will be playing a tournament using the game UFC 3.
Joining two-time world champion Dirrell in the virtual ring will be Flintstones Claressa Shields, Kyle Kuzma and Dirrell’s brother Andre – just to name a few.
They all are taking on the challenge to help the club that serves about 150 kids a day during the school year and up to 400 a day during the summer.
With the doors closed, the club jumped into action.
“Partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide food to the residents and then over a three week process we began to develop virtual programming options so kids could access us,” Robinson said. “Some people will just come to watch the festivities and some people will donate. And whatever people can do will help. A dollar helps and that is what we need.”
The event is set for Saturday, May 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can watch it for free on Twitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.