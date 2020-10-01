Tuesday’s presidential debate, especially President Donald Trump’s comments regarding white supremacy, is still causing fallout across the country.
“Even before the debate was over, Proud Boys groups across the country – including in the state of Michigan, started manipulating the words 'stand back and stand by' into their logo. And in fact, we saw immediately, Michigan chapter of the Proud Boys saying 'stand back, stand by,'” said Carolyn Normandin, director for Michigan’s Anti-Defamation League.
Normandin likened the president’s statement to a dog whistle for extremist groups, like the Proud Boys.
She said over the last give years in Michigan, anti-Semitic incidents have increased sevenfold. Last year alone, hate incidents occurred in 19 different counties.
“The Proud Boys are well aware that Michigan is a community that they can act in because they see the opportunity to bring their ideology here,” Normandin said.
Proud Boys have come to Michigan from as far as North Carolina, according to the ADL. Recently, they were involved in an incident in August in Kalamazoo.
However, Trump walked back his debate remarks on Wednesday.
“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me a definition. I really don’t know who they are. They have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work,” Trump said.
Even so, Normandin said no community is immune to extremism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.