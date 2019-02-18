On Monday, several people across the state of Michigan protested President Trump’s declaration for a national emergency.
On Friday, President Trump announced the United States of America would declare a national emergency for funding to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Karalyn Grimes, the lead organizer for Action of Greater Lansing, was one of many people that led protests around Michigan on Monday disagreeing with the president's decision.
"Immigrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers are meaningful and they are welcome here," Grimes said.
Some people in the U.S. also went to social media to voice their concerns about the issue, some agreeing with the president and others not.
"We're really here to say that there's not a national security emergency at the border. We have a humanitarian crisis at the border," Grimes said. "President Trump's comments do not reflect who we are as a community. Does not reflect who Michigan is as a community. We welcome immigrants into our communities."
Not everyone at the rallies were against the president. Some were there to support the idea of building a border wall.
Leah Alam, a high-school student, said she was there to try and understand why people were against building a wall.
"I was here to check out the other side. I only see my side, the right-wing side. I want to hear the left," Alam said. "I learned a lot more because I didn't realize the left was thinking more about how gun control is the real national emergency, racism and stuff like that."
