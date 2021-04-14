Doctors in Michigan will soon have another way to help patients battling COVID-19.
“This is yet another tool in the toolbox that we can use to keep people safe,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
That tool is monoclonal antibody therapy. Whitmer announcing the expansion of antibody treatment by Regeneron and Eli Lily to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
“Therapeutics are another tool but they are not a substitute for vaccination,” she said.
So far 6,600 Michiganders have received both treatments since they were approved for emergency use by the FDA in November.
Michigan State University College of Medicine’s Dr. Subashis Mitra said expanding antibody treatments is a good call.
“Monoclonal antibodies does reduce hospitalizations, that has been shown in studies,” he said. “This expanded access should really help move the needle a little bit.”
The antibodies emulate the body's natural ability to fight invading organisms. In the case of COVID, they bind to the spike protein of the coronavirus, preventing it from binding to a human cell. Thereby reducing the severity of an infection.
But since the treatments have to be administered intravenously access is a challenge.
“The implementation is going to be a bit difficult because infusion centers mostly deal with vulnerable populations,” Mitra said. “Cancer, chemotherapy, or people dealing with very serious
The antibody cocktails are for COVID patients with pre-existing conditions or underlying health risks and must be taken early on.
“You have a very short window to administer this these have to be given early on in the process when the virus has not attacked all of the relevant cells in the body,” Mitra said.
It's important to remember, antibody treatments help prevent hospitalizations, but that's all they do.
“This in no way does anything to stop the spread of the virus,” Mitra said.
