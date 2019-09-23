Former NFL star Antonio Brown has re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University after being let go by the New England Patriots.
Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
Heather Smith, interim associate vice president of communications at CMU, confirmed Brown is currently enrolled in online classes at the university.
"He does not attend classes on a CMU campus," Smith said.
His online courses began last week.
