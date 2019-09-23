Antonio Brown

Star New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown no longer has an endorsement deal with Nike, the company said, more than a week after the NFL star was accused of rape.

 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University after being let go by the New England Patriots.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Heather Smith, interim associate vice president of communications at CMU, confirmed Brown is currently enrolled in online classes at the university.

"He does not attend classes on a CMU campus," Smith said.

His online courses began last week.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.