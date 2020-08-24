The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office issued a cease and desist letter to two gyms after they violated an executive order.
Two Anytime Fitness locations in Grand Blanc Township, one at 10293 S. Saginaw Road and the other at 2241 Hill Road, were sent a letter for violating Executive Order 2020-160.
The executive order states indoor gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, sports facilities, exercise facilities, exercise studios, and the like are to remain closed by members of the public.
The prosecutor’s office ordered Anytime Fitness to cease and desist its operations until the governor rescinds her order or allows for fitness facilities to open.
Anytime Fitness responded to the closing in a Facebook post:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.