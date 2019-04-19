Two people familiar with the decision say Steve Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings announced a 3 p.m. press conference, set to include Christopher Illitch, Steve Yzerman, and Ken Holland.
Ken Holland will become the team's senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades, the two people told The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.
Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons in Detroit. He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, triggering talk he would come back to run the Red Wings.
Yzerman's contract with the Lightning expired when they were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this week by Columbus after tying a league record with 62 wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.