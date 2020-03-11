Voters in Michigan's Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.
That's according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Michigan.
VoteCast also found voters in Michigan's Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner in Michigan.
