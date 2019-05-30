Police say a man believed to be homeless died violently before his body was found near Boardman Lake in Traverse City.
Traverse City police Capt. James Bussell says the body of the man was found Wednesday afternoon by hikers.
Bussell says the man suffered "extensive physical injuries." He says the body was about 15 yards from the lake and 10 yards from a nearby tent.
Bussell said the man is believed to be in his 60s.The man's name hasn't been released.
The body was sent to Western Michigan University for an autopsy.
