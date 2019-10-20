The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a school superintendent who was charged with embezzlement after collecting thousands of dollars for unused vacation days.
Leonard Seawood argued that the Benton Harbor district didn't suffer a loss because he actually worked on those days. But the appeals court says it doesn't matter: His contract only allowed him to be paid for five unused days a year.
Seawood got $46,000 for 110 unused vacation days. He was Benton Harbor superintendent for five years until 2015.
The appeals court last week said Seawood deceived the school district by claiming pay that wasn't justified. He was sentenced last year to 90 days in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.