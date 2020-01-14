The former Thetford Township Police Chief will be back in court after in appeal was filed last month.
Embezzlement charges against Robert Kenny were dropped in September but Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury believes they “sustained the burden of proof.”
Former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said in 2012 and early 2013, Kenny took several military-grade metal storage containers from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) to a Vienna Township scrap yard.
Three checks were written from that scrap yard, according to Pickell. He claims Kenny gave other LESO items to friends and employees.
Potbury filed the appeal on December 6 and Kenny filed his brief on January 10.
An appeal hearing is set for January 27 at 11 a.m.
