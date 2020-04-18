The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a young man who accused the Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese of negligence for failing to prevent a sexual relationship with a high school tutor.
It wasn't unanimous. Three justices wanted to hear the case.
Abigail Simon is serving an eight-year prison sentence for criminal sexual conduct.
She worked at Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids.
The diocese and school officials said they were unaware of the relationship between Simon and a teen boy in 2013, although there were concerns about how Simon publicly acted with boys.
Lower courts had ruled in favor of the diocese.
