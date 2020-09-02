The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to test agriculture and food processing employees.
Castillo v. Whitmer challenge a plan to test people who work with food for COVID-19.
“In a 3-0 decision, today a federal court of appeals upheld the state’s power to require certain agricultural employers and housing providers to implement testing protocols among Michigan workers who are especially at risk to COVID-19. The governor welcomes this decision upholding her strategy to save lives and protect the food supply.”
In August, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring COVID-19 testing for agricultural and food processing employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.