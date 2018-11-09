The first snow of the season often means ski resorts are getting ready to fire up the ski lift.
But one Mid-Michigan ski resort is closed for the foreseeable future.
After closing the slopes for maintenance last year, Apple Mountain said its slopes will be closed indefinitely.
“I’d say that was probably the best place where you could learn to snowboard or ski,” said Garrett Zimostrad, snowboarder.
“It was great. In all honesty, I mean there was always some characters out there that everyone knew,” said Chris Lange, snowboarder.
Mid-Michigan skiers and snowboarders are left reminiscing about the slopes they once traversed at Apple Mountain.
The resort posted the following statement on its website:
” Following careful consideration, the slopes at Apple Mountain will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
We will continue to cherish the memories and family traditions that have been built on the slopes. They have served the community well for nearly six decades while the industry dynamics and climate shifted dramatically. Despite our best efforts, we acknowledge that we cannot sustain our snowsports operations in the current environment.
Operations of the Mountain View Restaurant, golf course, Conference Center and other event spaces will continue as normal.
We thank you for your continued support and look forward to seeing you soon!”
Snowboarders, like Zimostrad who grew up on the incline, say its loss will be felt by all in Mid-Michigan.
“Just because it’s so close. I mean, the closest hill besides Apple Mountain is like an hour away. So it was real easy to shoot over there after work,” Zimostrad said.
Others, like Lange who used to work at Apple Mountain before coming to the Stable Ski and Bike Shop in Saginaw, say it was only a matter of time due to the unseasonably warm weather shutting down the slopes last year and the need for more repairs on its underground piping system.
With the first snowfall of 2018 here, even Lange still had some hope.
“That’s what we thought was going to happen, but I mean they do have the snow-making equipment. So hopefully they’ll turn them back on and get people out there again,” Lange said.
Despite the slopes not being open this year, the rest of the resort will still be open to residents.
