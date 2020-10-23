Appliances of all shapes and sizes, were carted out to families at the Midland Mall at hugely discounted prices.
All thanks to a partnership between United Way of Midland County and the Whirlpool Corporation to help those affected by the May flood.
"We hope this provides, at least a spark of hope," said Holly Miller, president and CEO of United Way of Midland County.
Pam Klyn with the Whirlpool Corporation says that event served more than 1,300 people.
"This is our second sale,” Klyn said. “We had great success in August, but we knew the need continued."
But says she knew there were still several others in need, like Ryan Reimus and his family.
"We lost everything down there,” Reimus said. “We had a full finished basement, we had to tear right down to the studs, and we've been kind of scrambling to figure out how to rebuild."
Which is why this selection of appliances, from washers all the way to kitchenware were offered for up to 50 percent off, with an extra 20 percent off today for flood victims.
These appliances are helping out families locally in so many ways, whether it be a nice stove top oven or a fridge and freezer to help store food.
"Refrigerator and our washer are an absolute necessity to keep our kids in clean clothes, keep us in clean clothes,” Reimus said. “If we wouldn't have had this, the Christmas that they would have had, wouldn't have been anywhere near what it would've been."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.