Whirlpool Corporation is teaming up with the United Way of Midland County to get appliances to those in need.
The donated appliances come at a discounted price for those in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
The sale will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the former Younkers store in the Midland Mall, located at 6800 Eastman Ave.
Appliances will be up to 50 percent off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
More than 650 brand new Maytag, Amana, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool brand appliances will on sale, including:
- Nearly 200 nine cubic-square-foot freezers with removable baskets
- Over 60 electric and gas laundry pairs
- Over 100 side by side and bottom mount refrigerators
- Over 80 electric and gas ranges
- Dishwashers, microwaves, toasters, and more
“The sale earlier this summer highlighted the need, so we knew we wanted to partner with United Way to bring this sale back to the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Pam Klyn, vice president, Global Product Organization, Whirlpool Corporation. “Whether you’ve faced struggles due to the pandemic, the flood, life challenges, or simply want a great product at a great price, we welcome community members to take advantage of this opportunity.”
United Way and Whirlpool are offering victims of the floods in May an additional 20 percent off on top of the discounted prices.
Those impacted by the floods can get in early on Friday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Flood victims must show a specialty pass they received before the sale by email from the Disaster Case Managers.
“Whirlpool has been an amazing partner and advocates for our community, especially during this great time of need,” said Holly Miller, president & CEO of United Way of Midland County. “The sale is on a first-come, first-served basis and quantities are limited, so this special pass for flood victims also provides them with an opportunity to access the widest range of available appliances.”
Flood victims who have not been in contact with a case manager should call (989) 374-8000 before the sale to get a pass.
Smaller appliances, such as toasters, microwaves, and blenders, will be on sale as well.
Payment for the appliances will only be cash or card. No checks will be accepted.
Whirlpool is donating all appliances to this cause. Proceeds from the sale will be invested to create a positive change in the community, the United Way of Midland County said.
