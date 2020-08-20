The application period to request an absent voter ballot began on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to sign up to vote absentee and return their ballots as early as possible.
“With a record-breaking number of absentee ballots cast in our August primary, Michigan voters have made their desire to vote from home abundantly clear,” Benson said. “They recognize and trust that it is a safe, secure and convenient way to participate in our democracy, and we will continue doing all we can to ensure voters understand their rights and how to exercise them ahead of November.”
All registered voters can apply for an absent voter ballot. You can do so here.
Clerks will begin mailing out regular absent voter ballots on Sept. 24.
Voters applying for absent voter ballots online or through the mail should do so as soon as possible.
After Oct. 19, voters are advised to go to their local clerk's office to apply.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on election day to complete their absentee ballot and return it to their clerk's office.
