Appointments are still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Frankenmuth on Thursday.
The clinic, hosted by the Saginaw County Health Department, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harvey Kern Pavilion in Frankenmuth. It is by appointment only, but there are still appointment openings in the early afternoon. If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, call 989-771-1010 to try to get an appointment.
The clinic is for residents of Saginaw County who are 50 and older regardless of health status and those 16 to 49-years-old with underlying health conditions. This is a one-dose Johnson and Johnson clinic.
