Need to renew your license? You’ll have to make an appointment to do it.
Michigan Secretary of State Offices are now closed to walk-ins, and only available for appointments.
The change takes place immediately and run to April 6.
“The goal is to eliminate any potential crowding in our offices, and thereby support the work of Governor Whitmer and her administration to protect the health of all state employees and Michiganders,” said Benson.
The types of transactions available in-person at branches during this three-week period will be limited to the following three critical services:
- New driver’s licenses and state IDs
- Title transfers
- Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license, and recreational vehicle license
During the three-week period the number of appointments available will be increased, and same-day appointments will continue to be available. Services will also continue to be available online, by mail and at new self-service stations across the state, many of which accept cash. Saturday branch services will be suspended but weekday hours will be expanded as follows:
- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesdays: Remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All existing appointments, including those not for the three limited transaction types, will be honored. Those who have appointments scheduled for non-critical services are asked to consider cancelling them in order to make the slot available for someone else
Appointments should be made far in advance at Michigan.gov/SOSAppointments, or 888-SOS-MICH. Many transactions can be completed without a branch visit by going online or to a self-service station.
Late fees will be waived during this time.
