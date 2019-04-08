Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to remind everyone that April 8th is National Work Zone Awareness Day. Drivers are urged to take it easy and stay alert when orange barrels are around.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but April 8th starts National Work Zone Awareness Week.
“It’s actually a nationwide initiative to help bring awareness to the importance of motorist behavior, especially as they’re approaching and driving through a work zone,” Jocelyn Hall, Communications Director with MDOT said.
According to Hall, work zone related crashes are on the rise, putting both drivers and road workers in harm’s way.
“Our goal in the state of Michigan is to bring down the number of fatalities that we see on our Michigan roadways,” Hall said.
According to Hall, 90 percent of crashes are related to some sort of human behavior and eliminating those fatalities includes eliminating distracted drivers.
Distractions can be anything from putting on makeup, texting, or even eating while driving.
“We’d actually like to see it reduced completely, so it’s part of our ‘toward zero death initiative’. What we would really like to do is eliminate all fatalities that happen on our roadways and that would include any fatalities or crashes that happen in our work zones,” Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.