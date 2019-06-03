The fantasies of young and old will meet in the middle with the opening of Mid-Michigan’s newest arcade bar.
It’s a growing trend across the country that takes the fun of an arcade and blends it with the social atmosphere of your local bar.
“We wanted to put something else, something that was a little bit different from everything else downtown by offering up something to do other than just a restaurant,” said Spencer Ruegseggur, owner of Eberson.
Eberson is a new arcade bar with an old school feel that is set to open in downtown Flint.
Ruegseggur said the establishment will have vintage drinks, atmosphere, and video games.
“You have your Donkey Kong, your PAC-MAN. But we also have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men, early ‘90s stuff. We’ve got a couple pinball machines. Different ames that will really take people back to the arcades back in the day,” Ruegseggur said.
Arcade bars have been a booming business in recent years, most often appearing in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Detroit.
To play a game at Eberson, it will cost you one token which is equal to 25 cents.
The arcade bar is located in the same building as the newly renovated Capitol Theater.
Ruegseggur said the name came from the original architect of the theater, John Eberson. They even have his photo hanging in the bar.
The Eberson is not serving up food, just a lot of specialty drinks.
“Craft beverages, obviously vintage cocktails are really popular nowadays. We have different spins on classic cocktails, some originals that we have created here,” Ruegseggur said.
He said the official opening will be at 6 p.m. on June 4.
“Go back in time to the old vintage. Have a good cocktail experience, something a little different,” Ruegseggur said.
Tickets to the grand opening are $20. Proceeds benefit the London Strong Foundation, which raises money for AEDs and CPR training in honor of the late London Eisenbeis.
