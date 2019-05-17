The Archdiocese of Detroit says an allegation that a priest who died in 1984 sexually abused a child has been found to be credible.
The archdiocese said in a news release Friday that the complaint against the Rev. Jan Tyminski was brought forward to the Archdiocesan Review Board, considered and deemed to be credible.
The archdiocese didn't say where or when the abuse occurred. It says Tyminski was ordained in Poland in 1935 and began ministering in Archdiocese of Detroit in 1951. He served in five Detroit parishes: St. Andrew, Resurrection, Sts. Peter & Paul (Westside), St. Cunegunda and Immaculate Conception. He retired in 1976.
Roman Catholic dioceses across Michigan have turned over documents in a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.