Officials in one Ohio County are warning those with real Christmas trees about something that may be hiding in the branches.
They posted a photo of an egg-shaped mass attached to part of a tree.
They’re warning anyone who finds something like this in their tree to simply clip it out and put it in the garden.
What inside? 100 to 200 preying mantis eggs!
While beneficial to your garden, after they hatch they will starve to death in your home.
