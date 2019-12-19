We are less than a week away from Christmas and we know how lovely it looks when we have fresh snow out on the ground for the holidays. Don't you think it just makes everything look more festive?
If you have been wishing for a white Christmas, our latest forecast doesn't look promising for getting a good snowfall in the near future.
Actually, our temperatures are on a warming trend for these next few days. From the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, we should trend fairly warmer for the rest of December.
However, it does look like we could see some rain and perhaps a wintry mix on Christmas night. Only a 20% chance right now, and since we are still multiple days out this could change.
Even though it is looking unlikely right now to have a snow on Christmas, we know everyone is going to still have a wonderful holiday. We will keep you updated with any changes to the forecast, so stick with us here at TV5.
