The snow is coming down with slippery and slick conditions joined by winds and low temperatures. Vulnerable residents are struggling to keep the heat on as the temperatures drop.
“We’ll just have to see what mother nature deals us,” said Anthony Branch, with the Genesee County Road Commission.
The agency has a lot of salt, but the wind and the cold is going to make keeping the roads clean a challenge.
“Hopefully the snow will stop before the wind gets too bad,” Branch said.
Branch said the wind causes the snow to keep blowing back onto the road. The wind also makes it even colder, making salt more problematic.
“It would melt the snow and ice, but with wind speed and temperatures you’re going to have freeze back very rapidly,” Branch said.
The cold is also on the radar of the Area Agency on Aging.
“If people aren’t prepared, they can run out of propane in the rural areas, they can have trouble with heat,” said Stacey Dudewicz with the Area Agency on Aging.
That is why they have programs to help seniors and the public in case of an emergency.
“We work with organizations so they can have placement and have heat and have water,” Dudewicz said.
“The key would be prevention, making sure you have plans and supports in place prior to that emergency situation,” said Heidi Tweedie, with the Area Agency on Aging.
They reach out ahead of time to check on senior citizens before the snow starts falling.
“We make every effort to reach out to the clients we serve, make sure they don’t have a need and aren’t isolated,” Tweedie said.
