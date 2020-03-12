Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant and Saganing Eagles Landing in Standish have added resources to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
At both locations, the casinos have implemented the following:
- Placed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the property including at each entrance to each restroom
- Employees are required to wash their hands regularly and guests are encouraged to as well
- The soap containers in each restroom are continually being replenished
- Tissues have been provided in each restroom should guests or staff experience sneezing or coughing
- Employees are working continuously to provide the cleanest environment, routinely cleaning machines, tables, and all dining surfaces
- Employees and guests are urged to stay home if they are sick
You can read their statement here.
TV5 will continue to update if anything changes.
