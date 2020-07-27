There was a rally over the weekend where Michigan farmers praised President Donald Trump for his policies.
But their message didn’t sit well with some area farmers.
“It was totally information that’s going to cause people to lose their life,” said Robert DeCeo, chairperson for the Tuscola County Democratic Party.
DeCeo said a “Farmers for Trump” event that happened over the weekend in Vassar is sending the wrong message. He said he knows firsthand because he too is a farmer in Fremont Township.
“We have to move on with our lives and our jobs. And we’re all really tired of being shut down and things being half open. Our economy is hurting. Businesses are closing. We can’t make a go of it at 50 percent. And so like Trump said early on, the cure is going to be worse if we don’t open up,” Debra Ell, founder of the Mid-Michigan Republicans for Trump, said during the event.
In response to the conservative coalition calling for a complete reopening of the economy, DeCeo said it’s not worth losing lives. He said on top of no one wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, the tough times farmers are facing is not just because of the pandemic.
“The trade policy that Trump has instituted with his fight with the whole world. Our trade policies are just devastating. It has devastated our whole markets,” DeCeo said.
He said he cannot stand with anyone willing to let people die for the sake of reopening businesses.
DeCeo said he’s been met with opposition, but he said he has also talked with farmers who agree with his views and they all have this to say.
“I’ll tell you what they’re telling me, we’re not going to change anything unless we vote him out of office. And we won’t have a country, we won’t have a country if he gets four more years,” DeCeo said.
(1) comment
First off, Mr. DeCeo is head of the democratic party of Tuscola Co., WOW surprise and of course he shall tow the part line ! 2nd- He claims " no one are wearing masks or practicing social distancing". You mean they are defying the Governor's "law" ? 3rd- "He has had opposition", well I would hope so, but also " He has had farmers who agree with him and his views", did the reporters of this story verify his supporters ? Just by reading the headline a reader would think there was a counter-support group. And lastly, DeCeo is stating and WNEM must agree with him, that unless we stay on an extended shut down, and vote President Trump out of office,many people will die from a virus that has over 99% survival rate (CDC Stats.) VERY POOR reporting, and I use the term loosely.
