A Mid-Michigan hospital is looking for current and former healthcare workers to fill the staffing shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
MidMichigan Health in Midland announced it is currently identifying people who may be able to work for the hospital on a temporary basis to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
“As this situation continues to rapidly evolve, it is our responsibility to have workforce ready to support the needs of all of our communities,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, president and CEO of MidMichigan Health. “We will first use our internal labor pool for staffing needs and will then reach out to external candidates who have expressed interest via this form, if the need arises. We appreciate all those in our community who have already reached out to offer assistance.”
The hospital is looking for people who have up-to-date clinical credentials or licenses.
Interested applicants can apply here.
