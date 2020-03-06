Hospitals across the Mid-Michigan area are taking precautions ahead of the coronavirus outbreak in the event that the virus makes its way to the state.
TV5 reached out to local hospitals to see how they're responding to the outbreak.
Covenant Healthcare
Covenant Healthcare said they have policies and procedures in place that guide their medical teams to handle a variety of health-related events such as the coronavirus.
Covenant told us that leaders and experts from across their organization will serve on emergency management committees to monitor the situation and adjust the hospital's operations accordingly.
Hurley Medical Center
Flint's Hurley Medical Center said they are following all CDC reccomendations. They said the hospital already does emergency training and are well versed in infection control.
McLaren Hospitals
McLaren implemented a coronavirus patient screening tool in February to assure a standardized process for all patients entering their facilities.
Hospital officials said that although the potential of a McLaren facility encountering a person with coronavirus remains small, it is imperative that every facility is prepared to isolate a suspected patient if its necessary.
Hospital administrators and infection control staff have made tools and resources available for screening and management of potential patients who have been exposed to coronavirus.
“We will keep the screening tool in place and adjust it if necessary by remaining vigilant regarding current CDC recommendations,” says Binesh Patel, MD, chief medical officer, McLaren Flint. “We have had temporary visitor restrictions in place since early January due to influenza and we highly recommend anyone who is not feeling well to refrain from visiting patients in the hospital, especially if they have a fever or cough. The visitor restrictions and screening tool are in the best interest of our patients, visitors and employees.”
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Grand Blanc's Ascension Genesys Hospital said they have infection control specialists at their sites of care who work closely with the CDC and local public health authorities to respond in accordance with the current recommendations and guidelines.
The hospital said they have strong infection control precautions and protocols in place based on current recommendations and guidelines.
They said their infection control specialists will stay updated on the virus and how to stop it.
No cases of coronavirus have currently been reported in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.