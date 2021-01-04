The United States is behind in the coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Four million Americans have already received their first doses, but that falls short of the 20 million vaccinations the federal government promised to have delivered last month.
"We will be doing our second doses beginning this Wednesday," said Richard Bates, regional vice president for medical affairs at MidMichigan Health.
He said MidMichigan Health's COVID-19 vaccination efforts of employees and medical staff is going great. MidMichigan Health is now working with county health departments to get the Pfizer vaccine to all health care workers in the communities they serve.
"We've had a really great response from optometry, dentistry, physical therapists that are really not affiliated with MidMichigan Health but are community healthcare workers," Bates said.
Meanwhile, a McLaren spokesperson said their vaccinations are running smoothly.
"As of the end of today, we're going to have 11,000 doses given to employees throughout the McLaren network," said David Haugh, director of pharmacy at McLaren Bay Region.
Haugh said second doses of the Pfizer vaccine start this week. The second doses of the Moderna vaccine are also on schedule. Haugh said so far, side effects have stayed away.
"Some of those moderate reactions that we thought people would get, fevers, chills, the studies made it sound like those were going to be pretty prevalent, and I'm not hearing that from our staff," Haugh said.
As for Bates, he is optimistic the next group in the vaccination pecking order will be getting shots in arms soon.
"I think by the middle of January we're looking to be into essential workers," Bates said.
Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is preparing to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time on Thursday. Covenant said no one reported issued or side effects from their first vaccine dose.
