With hospitals in southeast Michigan operating at capacity, the state put out a call for healthcare systems around the state to take in patients to provide relief for those overcrowded facilities.
“There are people that are scared, quite honestly, within our organization. Obviously, those in the community, but it’s a time like this when hospitals and caregivers all across the country, they can’t run from this. This is what we do,” said Dan Babcook, CEO of Marlette Regional Hospital and Deckerville Community Hospital.
Those facilities are accepting non-COVID-19 patients from other healthcare systems currently at capacity caring for patients with the virus.
“We’ve been on phone calls with the governor and CEOs from around the state. And we have made it known officially that we will take those up to a certain percentage of our available beds,” Babcook said.
In all, about 10 to 15 beds between both hospitals will be used to assist those patients.
Babcook said in most cases, the non-COVID-19 patients would probably be inside the hospital for about three to four days and then be released.
Babcook said a big reason why his hospital will accept patients from other areas is to bring in much-needed revenue. In the current climate, many health appointments have been canceled – leaving rural hospitals with low numbers of COVID-19 cases in a bind.
“We have decreased a lot of our revenue and we haven’t seen the COVID patients come in. So there’s no revenue replacing that. So it’s put a significant financial challenge on small hospitals. And that’s just going to continue for as long as these stay-at-home orders are in place,” Babcook said.
