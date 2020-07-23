A location just north of Marquette will be the new home of a vertical space launch site, according to an announcement from the Michigan Aerospace Manufactures Association.
They organization said the site selection has been a year-long effort.
“The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is home to some of the hardest working and most resourceful people in the world," said U.S. Rep Jack Bergman, who represents the 1st District. “Locating this spaceport in the U.P. will create the opportunity for our residents to use their skills, talents and technological expertise to adapt to the changing needs of the commercial and defense space industries.
This announcement comes after an area near Oscoda was selected as a launch site.
The two launch sites are expected to create over 2,000 jobs.
“This announcement is a true win for the people of the U.P.,” said Sen Ed McBroom, who represents Michigan’s 38th District. “We are very pleased that the U.P.’s many attributes were recognized through the vetting process. The vertical spaceport could bring quality job prospects to the region and highlight Michigan as a center for excellence and innovation.”
Michigan Legislature appropriated $2 million back in 2019 to assess the feasibility of developing one or more low-orbit launch sites in Michigan.
“I’m pleased the Marquette area has been chosen as a vertical space launch site and appreciate the comprehensive and thoughtful process that led to the selection,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, who represents Michigan’s 109th District. “This will help bring a new industry to the U.P. and to our state that will provide good-paying jobs to our residents.”
A command and control center analysis is currently being conducted with an expected completion date of November of this year.
