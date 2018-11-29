Three Bay City schools are collecting non-perishable food items to donate to area families that have fallen on hard times.
This is the second year Bay City Central and Eastern High School have participated. Handy Middle School is joining the effort this year.
Operation Christmas got started last year when a group of people involved with the schools used the occasion of their 50th birthdays to give to others in the community.
It was such a success they wanted to expand it this year and collect even more donations.
Monetary donations to purchase hams, or other dinner items can be dropped off at any of the three schools through December 14th.
Volunteer, Mary Secor said the event is also a good opportunity for clubs or groups to sponsor particular items, like purchasing all the stuffing, vegetables or desserts that will go into the care packages.
Donations can be made through Bay City Central High School, attention Tina Demo – Operation Christmas, 1624 Columbus Ave., Bay City, 48708.
For more information contact Secor at Mehs126@att.net, Deb Cole at coled@bcschools.net, or Kim Dukarski at dukarskik@bcschools.net.
